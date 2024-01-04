A heritage railway in Sussex has just passed out its youngest ever steam locomotive driver.

Ben Gray, 21, was officially passed out by Bluebell Railway inspector Chris Suitters at Sheffield Park last month.

The railway, which has a history dating back 64 years, said Ben began his career at the railway at age nine and is the son of Bluebell Railway’s locomotive engineering director Tim Gray.

A spokesperson for the railway said: "Railways were firmly in his blood from an even younger age. His first ever drive of a steam locomotive was at the Evesham Vale Light Railway (at the end of a day and when the railway was closed) at the ripe old age of five.

Ben Gray being passed his driver’s card by Bluebell Railway inspector Chris Suitters at Sheffield Park. Picture: Tim Gray

“His progression at The Bluebell Railway was rapid. Having excelled and obtained his necessary badges being part of ‘The 9F Club’, Ben joined the locomotive department as a cleaner at 16. From there, he continued his journey, becoming a passed fireman in late 2020 a year later.”

The railway said that during this time Ben worked on various turns on different locomotive types and visited gala engines such as Cheltenham, Clan Line and Flying Scotsman. Ben was recommended to be added to the Bluebell Railway’s driver training programme early last year.

A spokesperson said: “The assessment is spread out over several days, giving those assessing to look at various aspects of locomotive working, practical handling, and footplate knowledge of those who wish to progress and pass for driving. Being broken down into different steps, Ben first took an exam on shunting duties and smaller locomotives handling in October, this being carried out on SECR No. 65 (O1). The latter exam was undertaken on December 30th, on his 21st birthday, working on a larger locomotive – 6989 ‘Wightwick Hall’ – on a regular Bluebell Railway passenger working along the full length of the line, which Ben successfully completed.”

A five-year-old Ben Gra6y at the controls of a locomotive at the Evesham Vale Light Railway. Photo: Tim Gray

He was officially passed out at the end of the exam.