Bluebell Vineyard Estate put on a fantastic Christmas Fayre recently and Haywards Heath’s mayor attended to stock up on locally produced gifts and sample a variety of food and drink from Sussex producers.

The event offered something for all ages with elf tractor rides, hand-crafted beers and gins, and festive stalls selling homemade produce including chocolates, wooden gifts, festive bouquets, cheeses, candles, oils and more.

The event in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town mayor Howard Mundin said: "Alongside their award-winning English still and sparkling wines, the lovely folk at the Bluebell Vineyard put on a fabulous festive Christmas Fayre, full of amazing truly local producers and products.”

Bluebell Vineyard Estate put on a wonderful Christmas Fayre for 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Of course, Santa and his elves were there, accompanied by Christmas carols and mulled wine and lots of festive entertainment. What a marvellous festive day out supporting Sussex producers, the fantastic Bluebell Vineyard and the wonderful team at the St Peter and St James Hospice. I will most certainly be back next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fayre included face painting by Tick Boom Art, floral displays and wreaths from Bella June Flowers, cocktail sorbets from Mialls, honey from Saskia’s Bees, hand crafted Sussex gin from Generation Distillers, Sussex beers from Bestens Brewery and the 360° Brewing Company, cheese from the High Weald Dairy and paintings from Sussex artist Brett Hudson. There were also pizzas from Pioppi Pizza and South African treats from the Bring & Braii Caterering, as well as artisan homemade cakes from Catherine Philpot Cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad