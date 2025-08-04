BMX display, ferret racing and dog show among events at Sussex village festival

Ashington Festival is to be held on August 16 in the village and promises ‘something for everyone’ to enjoy.

The fun kicks off at the recreation ground at 1pm with six different food stalls, a fully licenced bar, ice cream, Harris’s Funfair plus extra rides to keep older children and teenagers occupied.

There will be the usual dog show, this year sponsored by Arun Vets, a static car show, plenty of stalls selling crafts, cakes, plants and more. There will also be a car boot sale at the northern end of the recreation ground.

The afternoon entertainment starts in the arena at 1.30pm with Wheel2Wheel BMX display team, ferret racing that everyone can join in with the help from Ferret World.

Tom Foolery, sponsored by Saxon Weald, will be on hand to entertain the children. And to celebrate VJ Day, Fiona Harrison will be singing songs from the 1940s.

The Ashington Musical Theatre Society will be singing and dancing to music from the musicals, and The Jacquie Young Band will also be playing popular music. There will be a Grand Raffle and a separate raffle for ‘The Wheelbarrow of Booze’.

The evening entertainment is sponsored by Cubitt & West and back from 2024 by popular demand will be Legend Has It, playing music through the decades.

Also performing is Tracy Quinn AKA Shania Twain Tribute Show. The final hour begins with a huge firework display at 10pm sponsored by Bellways, followed by more great music from Legend Has It.

Extra parking will be provided at the south of the village from the A24 for the festiveal on Saturday August 16 1-11pm, Ashington Recreation Ground, Church Lane RH20 3JX.

1 . Ashington Festival Crowds enjoying the fun at last year's festival Photo: David Perks

2 . Ashington Festival One of the displays that wowed the crowds at last year's festival Photo: David Perks

3 . Ashington Festival One of the stalls which drew the crowds at last year's festival. Photo: David Perks