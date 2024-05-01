Body found in search for missing Sussex man
Police reported on Monday morning (April 29) that officers were ‘urgently seeking’ to find a man named Kevin, who had been reported missing from Shoreham.
In an update on Wednesday morning (May 1), a police statement on social media read: “We are extremely sorry to report that Kevin, who was reported missing from Shoreham, has been found deceased.
“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this tragic time.”
If you, or someone close to you, has been affected by this incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone.
