Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police reported on Monday morning (April 29) that officers were ‘urgently seeking’ to find a man named Kevin, who had been reported missing from Shoreham.

In an update on Wednesday morning (May 1), a police statement on social media read: “We are extremely sorry to report that Kevin, who was reported missing from Shoreham, has been found deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this tragic time.”