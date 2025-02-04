Body of dead horse found 'dumped' by roadside in East Sussex
Several members of the public contacted the animal charity after spotting the grisly sight on a roadside, the RSPCA added.
The female cob was in a very emaciated state and a rachet strap had been used to tie her body to a telegraph pole by the roadside, the charity said.
It added that the grey coloured horse was missing a right eye.
The animal was found on the roadside on Chapel Hill Lane at Sedlescombe, near Battle, on the morning of Monday, January 27.
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Claire Thomas, who is investigating, said: “This poor horse was in a very bad condition and she had been severely neglected before being dumped at this location. It appears she was tied to the telegraph pole so that the vehicle used to carry her could be driven off from the scene.
“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on the morning of January 27 or the previous evening as it’s possible the body was there overnight, although we don’t think the equine was there that long as this is quite a busy lane used by commuters in the mornings and evenings and the body was very visible.
“Someone may have vehicle dash camera footage that might cover this section of Chapel Hill Lane which could help with our enquiries.”
The body of the horse, which was not microchipped, was found at the junction where Crazy Lane turns left into Chapel Hill Lane, the RSPCA said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01435963.