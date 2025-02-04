The RSPCA is appealing for information after it said the body of a very thin horse was found dumped by the side of a road in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several members of the public contacted the animal charity after spotting the grisly sight on a roadside, the RSPCA added.

The female cob was in a very emaciated state and a rachet strap had been used to tie her body to a telegraph pole by the roadside, the charity said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the grey coloured horse was missing a right eye.

The body of the horse was found by the roadside. Picture: RSPCA

The animal was found on the roadside on Chapel Hill Lane at Sedlescombe, near Battle, on the morning of Monday, January 27.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Claire Thomas, who is investigating, said: “This poor horse was in a very bad condition and she had been severely neglected before being dumped at this location. It appears she was tied to the telegraph pole so that the vehicle used to carry her could be driven off from the scene.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on the morning of January 27 or the previous evening as it’s possible the body was there overnight, although we don’t think the equine was there that long as this is quite a busy lane used by commuters in the mornings and evenings and the body was very visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Someone may have vehicle dash camera footage that might cover this section of Chapel Hill Lane which could help with our enquiries.”

The location where the horse was found. Picture: RSPCA

The body of the horse, which was not microchipped, was found at the junction where Crazy Lane turns left into Chapel Hill Lane, the RSPCA said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01435963.