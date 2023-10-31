BREAKING
Body of missing St Leonards man found

The body of a St Leonards man, who was reported missing has been found, police have confirmed today (Tuesday, October 31).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:39 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:40 GMT
A police spokesperson said: “We are deeply sorry to report that Stephen, who was reported missing from St Leonards, has been found deceased.

“His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with Stephen’s loved ones at this tragic time.”

Related topics:St Leonards