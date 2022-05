Officers said they were called to the cliffs at around 2.30pm on Sunday, May 1, as part of an ongoing search to find a missing woman.

The woman had travelled to Sussex from another part of the country, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The coastguard was also requested to help in the search.

Police

“Sadly, the body of the woman was subsequently found at the foot of the cliffs.