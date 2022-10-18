Edit Account-Sign Out
Body of woman found by cliffs near Eastbourne

The body of a woman was found by cliffs near Eastbourne, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
6 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 5:22pm
Sussex Police
Officers said they were called to an area near Eastbourne at around 11am on Saturday, October 15.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “There were no suspicious circumstances and her next of kin have been informed. A report will also be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Eastbourne RNLI said it was also called to the incident along with local coastguards and a coastguard rescue helicopter.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.

