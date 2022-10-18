Body of woman found by cliffs near Eastbourne
The body of a woman was found by cliffs near Eastbourne, according to police.
Officers said they were called to an area near Eastbourne at around 11am on Saturday, October 15.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “There were no suspicious circumstances and her next of kin have been informed. A report will also be prepared for HM Coroner.”
Eastbourne RNLI said it was also called to the incident along with local coastguards and a coastguard rescue helicopter.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.