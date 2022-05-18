Bognor 10km runners to wear yellow in honour of boy supported by Snowdrop Trust

The group was organised by Shona Paffey, a personal trainer from Chichester with a special place in her heart for the children’s charity. "One of my best friends, Kate Portlock, her son Rupert sadly died in November 2021,” she said.

"The Sussex Snowdrop Trust has been with the family every step of the way since his diagnosis and I thought I would use my fitness connections to get people focusing on the Bognor 10k.”

She’s wrangled 60 runners into the challenge, delighting Rupert’s parents Kate and Sam, who said they look forward to watching a ‘sea’ of yellow shirts come May 22.

Rupert Portlock, who sadly died in November 2021