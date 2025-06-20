Bognor armed forces day takes place this weekend
Taking place opposite Bognor Regis Pier, on the Esplanade and Waterloo Gardens, event organisers of the Armed Forces Day are looking for support.
At 10.10am, Veterans, serving personnel and service cadets units will assemble at the Cenotaph next to Bognor Regis Town Hall. The parade will then march off from the cenotaph, heading to Belmont Street to Place St Maur, across the Place to meet the Esplanade then onto Bognor Regis.
Later on, at 11 am, the parade will march off past the saluting base. Then there will be a presentation of veterans’ badges on the Esplanade.
On the Esplanade and throughout the afternoon, there will be entertainment, bar, food, charity, cadets and traders' stalls, together with a military vehicle display.
From 12 pm to 5 pm, entertainment will include The Silhouette Show, The Feel, The Music Man Project and various other attractions.