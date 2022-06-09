Bognor-based vision charity to host roadshows

4Sight Vision Support based on Victoria Drive, in Bognor Regis have planned two events for the month ahead. The first will take place on June 27 at the Charity’s head office and the second on the following day at the Shoreham Centre between 10am and 2pm.

Guests will get a chance to get hands-on experience with products and technology designed to help blind and partially sighted people contend with everyday activities. These include electronic magnifiers, text-to-speech scanners and more.

Rehabilitation Officers for the Visually Impaired from West Sussex County Council will also be on hand to offer practical advice and support.

Low-vision support days

No appointment is necessary to attend the sessions, guests are free to drop in at any point during either session.

For those unable to attend, free home demonstrations can be arranged for most of the products on offer at the show.

4Sight Vision Support was founded in 1921 and provides face-to-face support to more than 2,000 people living with sight loss in West Sussex every year. The charity also supports parents, carers and other family members whose lives are impacted by sight loss in a loved one.

All services are free, and the charity prides itself on taking a holistic, person centred approach in order to ensure diagnosis is not a ‘one-way road to loss of independence.’