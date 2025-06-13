Bognor businesses called on to help transform the Laburnum Centre

The Laburnum Centre, in Bognor Regis

Businesses, suppliers and tradespeople in Bognor Regis have been asked to step up and help transform the Laburnum Centre.

Operated by Age UK, the Laburnum Centre is a vital community space, used daily by hundreds of older residents looking for support, companionship and connection.

Now, Sussex Marketing Agency PMW is calling on local businesses to step up and give it a vital makeover. It comes after the agency invited charities and non-profits to nominate projects which could benefit from extra attention.

Beating out 60 nominations from across Sussex, the Laburnum Centre is now all set for a total makeover, but the team at PMW say they need help to make their vision a reality.

"Inspired by the 1990s TV show Challenge Anneka, PMW is seeking donations of essential materials, including tables, chairs, flooring, plants and paint, as well as the time and expertise of local tradespeople, from decorators and floor fitters to electricians,” a spokesperson said.

“Alternatively, if a local business or organisation would prefer to financially sponsor the purchase of key items, the Challenge PMW team would be delighted to hear from them. Every contribution will help bring this project to life.”

Peter Sutton, Managing Director of PMW and leader of the Challenge PMW campaign, said: “This café is so much more than just tables and chairs; it’s a lifeline for people who might otherwise face loneliness and isolation. We want to turn it into a bright, welcoming and inspiring space, but we can’t do it alone. We need local businesses and trades to step forward and help us make it happen.

“Just like the spirit of the old TV show Challenge Anneka, this initiative is about pulling together a community army, from big corporates with CSR budgets to local tradespeople who simply want to do good things for their community. We know it’s a big ask to donate time or materials in today’s climate, but you’d be helping deliver a fantastic project for a brilliant local charity. Any business helping us will be recognised with pro bono marketing services from our team as part of the project.”

Interested suppliers, businesses and trades should contact PMW on 01403 783400 to speak with a member of the Challenge PMW team. Alternatively, they can email [email protected] by 30th June 2025, with their contact details and a description of what they can potentially offer.