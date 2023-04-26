Bognor couple June and Bruce celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary

June and Bruce Evans live at MHA Greenways and moved into the home earlier this year on a permanent basis after initially coming in for respite care.
The pair married in 1963 after dating for a couple of years and met through mutual friends.
They have two children, Steven and Andrew and to mark the occasion a romantic lunch was organised by staff.
The cafe area of the home was decked with flowers and a balloon display.
The menu consisted of tomato soup, poached salmon and ice cream with fresh raspberries, a favourite of both June and Bruce.
Speaking after the lunch Bruce said: “ It was a lovely surprise, and we really appreciate the hard work all the staff did for us.
“We had a card from the King and family and friends, and the day was amazing.
“We have had our ups and down, but we are in a marriage for better or worse and our Christian faith has been a blessing to us.”
Joanne Mitchell, activity coordinator said: “ The couple had a nice surprise when they walked into the cafe and were very impressed with what we had organised.
“Prior to lunch, Fay, our hairdresser got both of them ready and they looked amazing.
“Anna and I, another activity coordinator served the food as waitresses and we all had a lovely time.
“We are hoping to plan a family party in June as they are both celebrating their 90th birthday.”