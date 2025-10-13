Bognor family organises charity ball to support children with Cystic Fibrosis

A Felpham family are set to host a heartfelt community event later this month, raising money and awareness for children living with Cystic Fibrosis.

The Ari John Charity Ball will take place on Saturday 25th October 2025 at Avisford Park Hotel, organised by the Clayton family in honour of their son, Ari, who lives with the condition.

“The Ari John Charity Ball is taking place in honour of our little boy, Ari, who lives with Cystic Fibrosis,” the Clayton family said.

“We are a local family living in Felpham, Bognor Regis.”

The black-tie event aims to raise funds for both St Richard’s Hospital’s CF team and The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, while also shining a light on the everyday challenges faced by families affected by the illness.

“We aim to raise vital funds and awareness for children living with Cystic Fibrosis, as well as our local hospitals St Richard’s CF team and The Cystic Fibrosis Trust,” the Clayton family said.

Their efforts have already captured the generosity of the local community, with an impressive raffle lineup featuring prizes donated by major names such as Rolls-Royce, Chichester Festival Theatre, and David Wilson Homes.

“We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from our local community, with over 35 amazing raffle prizes donated,” the Clayton family said. “With so much generosity already shown, we are looking set to raise thousands of pounds for these two wonderful causes.”

The evening will serve as both a fundraising celebration and a tribute to the strength of families navigating life with Cystic Fibrosis.

The event will also feature a three-course dinner, DJ with live music and a raffle. Doors open at 6.15pm.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/avisford-park-hotel/the-ari-john-charity-ball/1679353049350572/.