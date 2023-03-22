Bognor and District Horticultural Society honoured a longstanding member with a medal at its annual general meeting.

On February 28, the Bognor Regis and District Horticultural Society held their Annual General Meeting, and members also presented their own beautiful home-grown flowers in a teacup arrangement. Three members won awards, Stella Sanders, Isobel Cox, and David Donovan.

David was also presented with the Royal Horticultural Society Medal, given for his longstanding contribution to the Society.

The Bognor Regis & District Horticultural Society are inviting new guests to their next monthly meeting which will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at 7.30pm. Mark Saunders will be our speaker and his talk is entitled ‘Garden Inspiration’.

David Donovan and his RHS Award.

The Society meets at West Meads Hall at the The Precinct where free car parking is available.

The society meets at 7.30pm on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

More information about the Society can be found at https://brhortsoc.net/ and on Facebook, or by contacting phone numbers 01243 860703 or

01243 822615.

