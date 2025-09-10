Bognor incident sparks major police response - 'taped off street'

By Henry Bryant
Published 10th Sep 2025, 07:47 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 07:54 BST
An incident in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, resulted in a taped-off road and police response.

In the late hours of Tuesday, September 9, an incident at West Street in Bognor was responded to by police.

Photos from Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell show multiple police vehicles on the scene.

Pictures also show the road in question taped off as authorities deal with the situation.

Sussex World has approached the police for an urgent statement.

Updates to follow as we get them.

