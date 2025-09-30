Bognor: man charged with weapons offence after vehicle stop and 'foot chase'
The statement reads: "Police attended the scene in Town Cross Avenue and Essex Road at about 3.50pm on Sunday 28 September.
"Occupants of a vehicle decamped however both were located after a short foot chase. The passenger was located following the assistance of a member of public.
"A knuckle duster and class B drugs were seized and the 21-year-old passenger was subsequently charged.
"The driver was issued a community resolution for a drugs offence.
"Officers would like to thank the member of the public for their help to locate the suspect. If this was you, you can let us know by contacting Sussex Police online and quoting serial 716 of 28/09.”