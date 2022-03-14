Bognor mayor plants trees for the queen's jubilee

The trees were planted as part of a country-wide effort launched by the National Association of Civic Officers (NACO), encouraging Civic Heads like Steve Goodheart to 'plant a tree for the jubilee'.

Cllr Goodheart joined officials up and down the country to plant trees in recognition of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. March 11 was chosen as the date of the planting because it marks the seventieth day of the year, a reflection of the seventy years Queen Elizabeth has sat on the throne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is supported by the Queen's Green Canopy, which is encouraging the nation to plant as many new trees as possible, cementing the Queen's legacy as the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Steve Goodheart celebrates planting a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bognor's participation in the initiative will be immortalised in a bound book, which will be sent to the Queen herself.

The trees were donated by Westons Garden & Property Services and the planting was supported by Arun District Council's Parks and Greenspace Department.