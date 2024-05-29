Bognor personal trainer wins award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Congratulations to Dean Jones, founder of DJ Fitness & Wellbeing, who has been named Prestige personal trainer of the year for the South of England.

Dean work's from his own private studio gym in Bognor Regis, helping clients lose weight, recover from illness / injury, improve their nutrition, mindset and general wellbeing and is delighted to be recognised by this award.

Following his own personal journey going from 20 stone to 12, Dean is determined to help people turn their lives around too. Since qualifying as a personal trainer 10 years ago Dean has continued to improve on his skills and experience by obtaining a diploma in exercise referral, a level 4 qualification in Physical activity and weight management for obese and diabetic clients, as well as recently becoming an accredited life transformation coach at the highest level currently available in Europe.

He has also helped hundreds of his clients reach their own personal goals through a combination of improved fitness, stamina, nutritional advice and wellebeing expertise.

Dean Receiving his award

Working out of a purpose-built prviate facility, Dean ensures his clients progress is not encumbered by feelings of anxiety and insecurity that can be overwhelming for many in a busy gym environment. His personal training packages are available as one-to-one and group sessions and are guaranteed to have a positive impact on his clients everyday experience.

The judges were particularly impressed by the aftercare provisions provided by Dean who is dedicated to ensuring his training has a lasting effect on all clients, offering personalised nutrition plans that take into account individual tastes and a dedicated app that provides workouts his clients will benefit from at home. Dean also keeps in regular contact with his clients so they are fully supported in reaching their goals.