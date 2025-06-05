Bognor poet's new book raises £530 for the Snowdrop Trust

From left to right: left to right Joe Startup, Diana Levantine (Co Founder), Henry Haskins (Poet) and Malcolm McFaul

Henry Haskins, 77, from Bognor Regis, has put his lifelong talent for poetry to good use – raising £530 for the Snowdrop Trust through sales of his new book.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book, called I’d Like To Be, is a fun, quirky collection dedicated to animals, birds and their distinct personalities. First written in 1998 in a battered exercise book, Mr Haskins said he was motivated to publish after close friends Joe and Malcolm noticed his talent and encouraged him to share it with the world.

"I’ve got this ability to write poems on the spot, I don’t know how or why, I just can,” he told Sussex World. “So we were sitting there and I wrote a poem for them. They said ‘what else you written’, and I showed them this book; and now it’s just taken off. It’s astonishing, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirth a sellout run printed by Chichester University press, Mr Haskins is proud to say his little book is a runaway success, raising £500 for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. With two more books in the pipeline, he says he’s just happy that people have found so much joy in his words.

"I have a job saying what I want to say out loud, but I can put them down in words perfectly. I like the way words fit together, I like writing my poems so they rhyme and flow so that, when you read them, it’s like being told a story.

"But this is all for the children, really. The Snowdrop Trust do great work for sick and terminally children. I’m coming up to my 78th birthday, and some of these children die in their mid-teens, it’s horrible. This money is a drop in the ocean, but hopefully it makes a difference to someone.”

Diana Levantine, co-founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, met with Mr Haskins to congratulate him on his success, an experience she later described as ‘a joy’. “To see this project come together through the encouragement of Malcolm and friends is so heart warming,” she said. “The printing with Chichester University is another celebration of community. We are so pleased that after the successful sales of the first book, another book will be launched in time for the festive season.”