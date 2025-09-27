The Hatter’s Inn

This award-winning spot was praised by real ale enthusiasts.

A Bognor Regis pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The Hatter’s Inn in Queensway is listed in CAMRA’s The Good Beer Guide 2026, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, published Thursday 25 September.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub after regular visits to assess the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, decor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Hatter’s Inn deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026. It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard."

The pub’s manager, Maddie Arnold, said: “We are delighted that The Hatter’s Inn has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members. We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

"Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”