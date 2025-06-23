Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP: 'End of Life Bill does not safeguard the vulnerable'

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Alison Griffiths, the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the House of Commons on Friday (June 20).

It was the bill’s third reading in the Commons and, despite Ms Griffiths’ objections, alongside those of 290 other MPs, the House voted in its favour – meaning it will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

In its current form, the End of Life Bill would allow terminally ill adults, subject to safeguard and protections, to request assistance to end their own life. It has evolved and changed over the course of three readings in the Commons, but MPs like Mrs Griffiths still feel it fails to provide necessary safeguards to protect Britain’s most vulnerable people.

"This has been an incredibly difficult debate and decision, which has, quite rightly, weighed heavily. I am acutely aware that I will not have voted in the way that many will have wished me to,” she wrote.

"Nevertheless, I welcome the fact that this Bill has brought renewed attention to the importance of high-quality palliative care. It is essential that everyone has access to compassionate end-of-life support, and I believe strongly that better funding and support for our hospices must be a national priority.”

Ms Griffiths said that, after engaging with residents, healthcare professionals and local charities, many of her main concerns with the bill have their roots in her experience of the pandemic which, she said, revealed the risks that emerge when the healthcare system is placed under extreme pressure.

"During COVID-19, many disabled patients had Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders placed on their records without their consent. I remain concerned that introducing assisted dying could create subtle but real pressure on vulnerable patients and their families - especially during times of crisis,” she explained.

“I have always maintained that any legislation in this area must include robust safeguards to prevent coercion and abuse. I did not believe the Bill met that standard, either at Second Reading, or at its final Third Reading. One of the key safeguards discussed in November was the requirement for High Court approval of assisted dying applications. That safeguard has since been removed. This undermines the integrity of the process and weakens essential protections.

“Perhaps most concerning is the provision allowing doctors to raise the option of assisted dying with any patient over the age of 18; even if the patient has never expressed such a wish. I do not believe this is appropriate.

During the bill’s progress through the Commons, Ms Griffiths also voted on a number of significant amendments, as laid out below.

She voted in favour of Amendment (a) to New Clause 10, this clause would have prevented members of staff working somewhere that doesn’t allow assisted dying from taking part in delivering euthanasia while working for that provider, but it was rejected by the Commons.

She also voted in favour of Amendment (b) to New Clause 14, which proposed a stricter ban on the advertising of assisted dying, but it was also rejected by the Commons – although MPs did agree on a softer version of the amendment.

She voted in favour of New Clause 1 – a rejected clause which would have stopped health professionals from bringing up assisted dying unless the patient mentioned it first, and in favour of New Clause 2, which was approved by the Commons and prevents health professionals from bringing up assisted dying with anyone under 18.

Ms Griffiths voted in favour of New Clause 16, which was rejected by the Commons and proposed that a person would not be eligible for assisted dying if their wish to end their life was substantially motivated by factors like mental disorders, disabilities, financial considerations, a lack of access to care or suicidal ideation.

She voted in favour of Amendment 24. Rejected by the Commons, this amendment sought to disapply the presumption that a person has capacity unless the opposite is established.

She voted in favour of Amendment 12. This would have prevented Section 1 of the National Health Service Act 2006, which sets out the purposes of the NHS, from being amended by regulations (rather than by Parliament).

Finally, she voted against Amendments 77 and 94, as each sought to apply the legislation in the devolved administrations of Wales and Scotland, against the principle of devolution. The Commons voted in favour of each of these clauses.

"I remain deeply committed to working to enhance our healthcare system and end of life care so that it better treats all patients with dignity and compassion,” she concluded.

"I would particularly like to thank everyone from across the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency who shared their views and personal experiences with me. It has been profoundly moving. I have done my very best to consider all perspectives, and I am sorry that the binary nature of a vote means that I cannot deliver the desired outcome of everyone who wrote to me.”