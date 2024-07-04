Bognor Regis and Littlehampton 'too close to call', according to exit polls

Polling stations in Sussex.

Election results in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are ‘too close to call’, according to a Sky News exit poll.

The West Sussex constituency has been a Conservative stronghold since it was created in 1997, with long-standing MP Nick Gibb winning the first seven elections. In 2019, he increased his vote share to an impressive 63.5 per cent.

But this year, with Mr Gibb having announced he would not stand for re-election back in 2023, Bognor Regis could be one of several Sussex seats that changes hands, if exit polls are to be believed. Current data gives a slight edge to the Conservatives, with a 64 per chance of victory, versus a 23 per cent chance for Labour.

The Conservatives are represented by former businesswoman Alison Griffiths, while the Labour party is represented by Clare Walsh, a former researcher who took to politics because, as a special guardian to two children, she felt social systems across the UK were failing those in vulnerable circumstances.