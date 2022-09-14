Bognor Regis bathing machine finds home at museum after years in storage

Popular from the eighteenth century to the twentieth century, bathing machines were once used to preserve the dignity of beach-goers as they made their way into the cleansing waters of the sea. This particular model was once owned by Barbara Ovstedal, the granddaughter of FW Jenkins, who operated the machines from alongside the pier.

Although she had long wished it to go on permanent display in the town, the lack of a suitable venue meant it was sent to an open air museum in Singleton, then stored in a barn, and finally returned to its hometown, where it has been kept in storage by Bognor Regis Town Council since 2005.

Now, after years of waiting, the late Mrs Ovstedal’s wish could be coming true. The bathing machine was transported to the museum, which now boasts a purpose-built extension designed to house and display the machine, on Friday.

The bathing machine being transported to the museum

Work on the extension has been slow to progress due to a lack of funds, but organisers at the Bognor Regis Local History Society gave the £50,000 project the greenlight in spring, and work was completed this summer.

It was a watershed moment as the machine was transported to the museum, watched by Mrs Ovstedal’s two children - Paul Ovstedal and Susan Kean. Originally, the bathing machine was not going to be transported to the museum until this Winter but things changed when the machine was brought to the seafront for filming on an episode of Channel 4’s The Great British Dig. Local History Society chairman Greg Burt said it was ‘an opportunity too good to miss.’

He added: ““The Society would like to thank Arun District Council, Strawberry Blonde Productions and Micro Plant Haulage for all coming together to finally make this happen, but particularly the Town Council, who have cared for and nurtured this historic artifact for so many years and whose staff provided the brawn to get it into its new forever home.”

The machine will take pride of place at the new exhibition either this Autumn, or when the museum reopens in Spring 2023, following repairs and other works in the new display area.