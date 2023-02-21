Business owners in Bognor Regis have joined forces to launch an appeal for Turkey, which was devastated by a historically destructive earthquake earlier this month.

Tearing through the Turkish-Syrian border on February 6, and followed by another two powerful tremors yesterday (February 20), the disaster is believed to have caused several US billion dollars worth of damage and killed upwards of 41,000 people.

Desperate to help his homeland, Orhan Gundogdu, the manager of Bognor’s Charcoal Grill, is joining forces with other kebab shop owners in the area to collect vital supplies and ship them to those in need.

Heaters, powerbanks, nappies, baby food, pillows and hygiene kits are all in demand, but so is cold weather gear like hats, gloves, winter boots and scares. The earthquakes struck at the height of the bitter Turkish winter, and, with millions displaced by the disaster, there are fears that the death count will grow as the cold nights continue.

Charcoal Grill Bognor Regis

"We’ve lost so much in Turkey. So many people are homeless and going hungry or freezing,” Mr Gundogdu said. “This is me trying my best to help, to organise people and get them to do what we can.

"My village was one of those effected, unfortunately. And there was an earthquake three years before this one. So many people I know or met at university have been effected.”

Joining staff at the charcoal grill are teams from Turkish-owned businesses all over Bognor Regis, including Best Kebab, Golden Grill, King Pizza, Finden Fish Bar , and the Tonsorial Parlour.

Despite the fact that the appeal only started last week, the donations are already pouring in, and a hopeful Mr Gundogu hopes to be able to ship them off to Turkey relatively soon, leveraging his connections with a Turkish transportation company in London.

Charcoal grill Bognor Regis

"As soon as we have enough, we’ll send it all off,” he said. “Maybe next week, or in ten days time. And then we can send off another shipment in March.”

To donate, simply bring any items you’d like to give away to Charcoal Grill on Station Road. Make sure the items are in good, working condition and have been clearly labelled for ease of transportation later down the line.