Bognor Regis businesses call for greater police presence in town as crime casts 'dark shadow' over high street

Businesses in Bognor Regis are calling for a visibly increased police presence in the town centre after a spate of serious crimes cast a ‘dark shadow’ over the high street.

The call comes as part of an open letter addressed to Sussex Police, the town council, the district council and all other local stakeholders, written by Steve Pease, area manager of the Si Group which operates The William Hardwicke and The Station pubs.

The letter, which is written on behalf of a ‘growing number’ of business owners and managers, describes a downturn in the ‘safety, trade, and overall vitality of the town centre.’

"The situation in Bognor Regis has deteriorated sharply,” Mr Pease said. “The recent tragic public murder has shocked our community and cast a dark shadow over our town. This incident, alongside the increasingly visible issues of rough sleeping, aggressive street drinking, blatant drug use, and anti-social behaviour, has created an environment in which it is becoming more and more difficult for businesses to operate — and for residents and visitors to feel safe.

"This is not a letter of blame. It is a call for urgent collaboration. We are requesting an immediate meeting with representatives from Sussex Police, Arun District Council, Bognor Regis Town Council, Bognor BID, local outreach services, and fellow business owners. Together, we must address these issues and build a joint action plan that tackles the immediate concerns and lays a foundation for long-term recovery.”

The letter goes on to explain that repeated police visits have done little to deter criminals, and claim businesses simply aren’t seeing the benefit. “Our teams are increasingly forced to act as de facto security, a role they are neither trained nor resourced for,” Mr Pease writes. “The continued deterioration of our town centre will inevitably lead to further closures — and once these businesses are gone, they don’t come back.

"We acknowledge that the issues of homelessness, addiction and mental health are complex and cannot be solved overnight. But a joined-up approach is essential — one that protects vulnerable individuals while also restoring order and confidence in our town centre.”

In order to tackle those complicated issues, Mr Pease has suggested a number of initial measures, including a co-ordinated task force, a visible increase in police patrols, an outreach system for those in need, and a ‘clear regeneration and safety plan’ developed in consultation with businesses.

The open letter comes a week after the Bognor Regis Observer ran a story concerned with town centre crime rates and its impact on residents. Responding to a request for comment to that story, District Commander Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “We understand the impact that crime and anti-social behaviour have in our communities, including in Bognor town centre.

“Our officers are working hard alongside partner agencies to address the causes and to tackle the problems caused by crime and anti-social behaviour. They will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Bognor to provide reassurance, to catch offenders, and to prevent new offences being committed.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by these issues to report it to us.”