Grandads Front Room and Crimsham Farm were nominated in the prestigious Little Ankle Biters Awards earlier this week.

Spread across 16 categories, the awards celebrate independent businesses that go above and beyond for their communities. Nominees are chosen by clients and customers, so staff at both businesses were delighted to hear they’d been put forward.

"We’re always over the moon to be recognised for our work,” said Craig Pinkney, director of Crimsham Farm, which was nominated in the ‘Best Family Attraction’ category. “We don’t do what we do for recognition, but it’s nice that someone has been kind enough to take the time out and do something like this.”

Danny Dawes, director of Grandads Front Room, which was nominated in the ‘Best Non-Profit’ category, added: “We got the email out of the blue.It’s so nice to have that recognition.”