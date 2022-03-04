Bognor Regis Butlin’s gets an award for animal-free shows and activities

From 2022, all activities and shows across the three Butlin’s resorts will be animal-free.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exclusive to Butlin’s, the roarsome new Animals vs Dinosaurs stage show features an animatronic T-Rex, Stegosaurus, giraffe, and 13 other lifelike animals.

Butlin's Bognor Regis

The show includes music, special effects, and lots of laughs to entertain and educate children about protecting the natural world.

Alongside this new show are plenty of activities to keep the family busy, including water slides and pools, fairground rides, and exclusive entertainment with top headline acts.

The resort has also been praised for adding a wide selection of vegan dishes to its menus.

Have you seen: Felpham residnet creates art in cuttlefish bones

The numerous resort restaurants offer a variety of dishes, including a vegan cooked breakfast, mushroom and red wine pie, and dairy-free cinnamon cheesecake with strawberry sauce.

“PETA applauds Butlin’s for offering spectacular and educational animal-free entertainment,” says PETA corporate projects manager Dr Carys Bennett.

“And with a wonderful choice of vegan options, Butlin’s has become a top holiday destination for modern families.

“We encourage all other holiday and tourist destinations still exploiting animals to follow Butlin’s lead.”

Jon Hendry Pickup, managing director of Butlin’s, says: “We’re delighted to receive the inaugural PETA Holiday Award.

“For several years now, we’ve been developing shows that bring the wow factor without using live animals.

“Guest feedback has been fantastic, and we can’t wait for Animals vs Dinosaurs to take to the stage in 2022.

“Our shows aren’t the only new thing this year.

“Delicious new vegan options can be found in all retail restaurants and buffets at the resorts and we’re always looking to expand our offering.”

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that ‘animals are not ours to use for entertainment’ – notes that animals exploited at tourist attractions often endure the misery of confinement, separation from their families, and forced interactions with humans.

The group encourages the public to visit only attractions that do not use animals in performances or encounters or for any other entertainment purposes.