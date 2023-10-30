Bognor Regis caravan park evacuated as flooding continues in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
The caravan park’s middle field had to be evacuated yesterday (October 29), owners were told, as water levels in the area reached dangerous levels.
The news came after owners, residents and visitors were seriously advised to evacuate the site for their own safety. A spokesperson for the caravan park, which is on Shripney Road, called said this was the “worst flooding” in recent memory.
"We are not taking this lightly,” they added. ”We are working with the emergency services, Environmental Health and the council for updates while the situation continues to unfold.
“Please note that once things have calmed, a clean up operation will commence, as will a thorough investigation - with which we will be in contact with the relevant authorities. For now, our main concern is keeping everyone safe and we are on hand, trying to help assist those in need.”
Meanwhile, Shripney Road itself has been closed while emergency services work to stop an electricity substation from flooding. The major road is closed in both directions until further notice between the Orchard Way and Oaklands Way roundabouts. The car park of the nearby Tesco Supermarket has also flooded.