Bognor Regis care home celebrates 15th anniversary with garden party

Elizabeth House, which cares for up to 60 residents with dementia, marked the milestone earlier this month with a garden party.

Guests in attendance included the mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor John Barrett, chief executive officer of Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown, and contracts manager for West Sussex County Council, Abbie Johnson.

To honour the dedicated staff, Elizabeth House held a presentation where staff members were recognised for their long service.

Staff at Elizabeth House

This included team leader Niki Kenchington and support worker Debra Cambray, who both marked 33 years of service.

The team, who together have a total of 550 years of service, were presented with certificates, prosecco, chocolates and flowers.

To round off the celebrations, there was a variety of entertainment – including a local magician as well as entertainer Mitchell Armstrong, who took residents back in time by performing some old-time favourites.

Home manager, Marian Drake, said: “Staff, residents and our special guests enjoyed a lovely afternoon celebrating 15 years of providing care here at Elizabeth House.

"Recognising this significant milestone is important, and I would like to pay tribute to the staff who work hard to ensure that we provide a high standard of care.”

Elizabeth House is situated in Victoria Drive.

The home is part of Shaw Healthcare, the largest employee-owned healthcare company in the UK.