Bognor Regis care home celebrates 'good' rating after latest inspection

Livability Ashley Place, in King’s Parade, Bognor Regis was rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its most recent inspection.

The care home provides support for up to 21 people with physical and/ or learning disabilities, as well as autistic people, and inspectors reviewed a range of information to accurately assess the quality of the facility’s care.

Alongside reading the care and medication records of four different patients, CQC inspectors spoke to eight patients in person, and six members of staff – including the registered manager – about their experience of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assessing the centre across a range of criteria, staff generally found that Ashley Place provided a generally satisfactory level of care. They said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Livability Ashley Place. Photo: Google Maps.

They added: “Staff tried to focus on people’s strengths and promoted what they could do so people had a fulfilling and meaningful everyday life.”

All of this, inspectors said, had a positive impact on patients and staff. “People did generally lead inclusive and empowered lives because of the ethos, values, attitudes and behaviour of the provider, management and staff.”The sole area in which the care home was said to ‘require improvement’ was in management. CQC inspectors said Ashley Place is not always well-led and this has negatively affected the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite several positive points, the CQC painted an ultimately mixed picture of management at the care home, saying: “The service management and leadership quality was inconsistent. Leaders and the culture they created did not always support the delivery of high-quality person-centred care.”

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad