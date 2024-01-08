Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beachview care home, in Middleton-on-Sea, provides care to young people with a range of physical and learning disabilities and has been dubbed ‘unsafe’ by a care home watchdog

The CQCs report makes clear that the service provided was frequently unsafe, often ineffective and poorly led, leading to a shortfall in the quality of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One member of staff recalled how they had overheard a colleague say “you’re lazy and fat and you need to lose weight,” to a disabled young person supported by the service, adding that they did not feel comfortable reporting the incident because they “did not want to get into trouble.” Another member of staff told inspectors that the same patient kept asking staff if they “had been naughty,” and, if so, whether or not they were going to be shut in their room.

The CQC has said the service is 'inadequate'. Photo: Care Quality Commission.

Staffing was another serious issue, with both existing staff and the families of patients reporting that there simply were not enough people to keep the service operating as intended. “It's not safe; we do our best with what we've got,” one staff member said. “We can only do basics here at the moment, everything is rushed."

Thanks in part to this staffing issue, but also due to the negative impacts of poor management and record keeping, many people living at the care home had to make do with ineffective care. One member of staff reported that a particular person who should have been hoisted to bed was often “dragged” there by members of staff: “[Name] should be hoisted,” a staff member said. I know we are told to pick them up from the floor. Nobody ever hoists [Name], it's not right. Staff pick [Name] up from behind and try to make them walk but their feet can't do it so they are kind of dragged along to their bed. Sometimes we are told to do it ourselves, just one staff member."