Bognor Regis church opens book of condolence for Her Majesty the Queen

St Mary’s Church will be open until the day of the Queen’s funeral for the lighting of candles and to sign a book on condolence.

“Father John and the pastoral team will be available within these hours for support at this great time of sadness,” a statement from the church said.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prayer services will take place for the next 10 days.

"The regular Sunday and Tuesday service will remain.”

A book of condolence is also planned for Bognor Regis Town Hall and residents can lay flowers for the Queen at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall.