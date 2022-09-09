Bognor Regis church opens book of condolence for Her Majesty the Queen
A church in Felpham will be open from 6am to 8pm for the next 10 days for public prayer for Her Majesty the Queen.
St Mary’s Church will be open until the day of the Queen’s funeral for the lighting of candles and to sign a book on condolence.
“Father John and the pastoral team will be available within these hours for support at this great time of sadness,” a statement from the church said.
"Prayer services will take place for the next 10 days.
"The regular Sunday and Tuesday service will remain.”
A book of condolence is also planned for Bognor Regis Town Hall and residents can lay flowers for the Queen at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall.
There is also a national book of condolence on the Royal Family website at https://www.royal.uk/