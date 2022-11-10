Bognor Regis CIC could be granted £5,000 after being nominated in 'For the People Awards'

The awards, organised by insurance company Marsh Commercial, have been dubbed ‘For the People Awards’ and celebrate individuals and organisations working to make a difference in their communities.

Grandads Front Room were nominated for providing practical and pastoral care to vulnerable people throughout Bognor Regis. The news comes alongside the launch of a relatively new venture for the group – the Bognor Regis Action Group (BRAG), which functions as a kind of community lounge hosting events and workshops from a range of local causes.

Grandads Front Room director Danny Dawes said the nomination comes at an important time for the Community Interest Company, and the £5,000 grant could do ‘a lot of good’ in the community.

Grandads Front Room, on High Street Bognor Regis

"It would help us out massively,” he said. “Our account last week was down to eleven pence, so it would mean a hell of a lot for us.

"This isn’t about money for wages or paying us for doing what we do. We do what we do because it should be done.”

The community group joins organisations from all over the country in its eligibility for the grant – including community kitchens, drama groups, arts workshops for people with special needs, and sanctuaries for those with mental health problems.

If they win, Mr Dawes thinks the money will make a big difference for their place in Bognor Regis. “If we get that money, we can get it match funded and hopefully get it up to £10,000, to do something really properly big for the community.”

