Bognor Regis CIC has found 'the storage of its dreams' - but it needs the public's help
But, in order to have any chance of securing it, the business says it needs big-hearted members of the public to chip into a fundraiser which, if successful, will help them rent a new, bigger storage unit.
An organisation called Access, The Foundation for Social Investment has agreed to match fund any money raised at a 3:1 ratio up to £150, meaning every penny counts for even more. If it all comes through, it will make a big difference for the team at Grandads Front Room, which has been fighting for more storage for several years.
With the match funding, they only need £8,500 to fund the new space for a year, and may even be able to rent for longer, depending on how much they raise.
The not-for-profit recently received a town council grant which covered a year’s overhead on two single garages, amounting to about 128 sq ft of storage, but the rental space it is currently aiming for sits at 1087 square feet, which means the business will be able to accept more donations, make more sales and deploy more resources in its continued support of people in Bognor Regis.
The Grandads Front Room team, which helps support vulnerable families by supplying low-cost furniture and white goods, as well as a safe, warm space through which they offer ad-hoc pastoral care.