Bognor Regis CIC to turn former Lock Centre into new youth drop-in hub
The building, in High Street, Bognor Regis, has been empty since The Lock Centre itself moved offices to Chichester in 2021, having been based in the Bognor Regis store for nearly 40 years.
Once a mainstay of the town centre high street, the building’s fate has been unclear ever since – but the team at Crimsham Farm say they have big plans for the site.
According to a Facebook post published over the weekend, the building will be used as a youth drop-in hub from the end of September onwards, featuring a well-stocked creative music suite. “Our students will be working on, producing and airing their very own podcasts, performing live music and working towards certification in acoustic music, DJing, Rapping and many other kinds of musical based education," the Facebook post explains.
Outside of school hours, the new facility – dubbed Studio 1 – will act as a drop-in hub for young people, sign-posting relevant youth services and information. The drop-in hub expands on the work done by Crimsham Farm staff at the CIC’s main facility on Lower Bognor Road, where the organisation provides agricultural workshops for children with special educational needs or challenging behaviour, many of whom are still waiting on places at more traditionally specialist schools. This latest development, the Facebook post explains, comes after staff with inundated with requests for music therapy services.
It’s the latest in a series of major developments for the Bognor Regis-based farm, which also supports armed forces veterans. Last year, staff celebrated the opening of Charlie Charlie One, also on High Street. The cafe serves breakfasts, lunches and hot and cold drinks while acting as a pastoral support hub for veterans in the area, giving members of the armed forces family a safe, and easily-accessible form of support.
The farm itself is also benefitting, following the installation of new drainage, a new car parking area that will also function as a giant drain, and planting more than 200 new trees, all in a bid to help the site deal with increased rainfall.