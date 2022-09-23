Bognor Regis company which develops components for the motorsport industry wants to expand

A planning application has been submitted for an extension to an existing light industrial unit at Polson Dairy, Lidsey Road.

A design and access statement by Rural Associates for South Coast Composites Ltd said the company has been at the Polson Dairy site for 10 years.

"During this time they built up a reputation for developing and producing quality composite components for the worldwide motor sport industry, aerospace, marine, defence, automotive industries together with composite projects," the statement said.

South Coast Composites Ltd, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

"The components produced are manufactured on jigs and bespoke formers from composite carbon fibre and then baked in autoclaves.

"Having a full order book from contract customers for components together with other work, with the volume of raw material now required the existing storage in inadequate so additional storage is urgently required."

The new building will be sited to the south of the existing one and its size and shape is dictated by surrounding buildings.

The proposed new unit at South Coast Composites Ltd in Bognor Regis

The statement said the workforce had gone from five or six to 40 plus.

"The proposed investment by South Coast Composites Ltd is designed to ensure the long term future of a sustainable and viable business at the same time safeguard this important global industry with its prodigious value to both the Arun district and the UK as a whole," it said.