Bognor Regis could be the most dangerous 'medium sized town' in West Sussex

Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

Bognor Regis could be the most dangerous ‘medium sized town’ in the county, according to new figures published on crimerate.co.uk

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A data analysis project ‘dedicated to uncovering crime trends’ in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, crimerate.co.uk aggregates open police force data, social media signals and FOI requests with local police departments to produce the clearest possible picture of regional crimes by region.

The most recent statistics for Bognor Regis, according to the stats, claim 125 crimes take place per 1,000 people; much worse than the county wide average of just 62 crimes per people. That makes it the most dangerous town of its size in the county, and one of the top ten most dangerous in the UK as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violent and sexual offences are among the most common crimes in the area with 1,359 so far in 2025. . Shoplifting is also a problem, with rates 2.45 times higher than the national average.

Overall, the town’s crime rate is 90 per cent higher than the average across the South East, and 60 per cent higher than the national average; making it one of the most dangerous small towns in the country.

To access the full dataset, visit crimerate.co.uk.

The figures come not long after a high-profile stabbing on August 15, which saw an 18-year-old from Worthing hospitalised after he was attacked by three masked men with a knife. The incident, which police are still investigating, was so serious it inspired West Sussex County Councillor Gary Markwell (Reform) to call a Safer Arun Streets Meeting, designed to bring concerned locals together in a bid to tackle knife crime ‘head on'.

Local MP Alison Griffiths (Conservative) has been similarly vocal about the town’s crime rate. “Tackling anti-social behaviour and crime is a priority of mine. I know it affects so many in our communities, and it is the bedrock of a civilised society,” she wrote in a recent column for the Bognor Regis Observer. “Together with Town Councillors, Arun District Council officials, the Bognor Regis BID (Business Improvement District), the police and other agencies, they are developing a programme of short and long-term activity to deliver visible change, learning from similar initiatives in Littlehampton and elsewhere.I expect this to be signed off at their next meeting, and I will continue to work closely with all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside this, Sussex Police have increased the number of police on our streets in the last few months. It was also announced last week that they will now deploy two live facial recognition vans, a move I strongly endorse.I know how much it matters to all of us in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and the surrounding villages to feel protected from harm or danger.”

Arun District Council has been contacted for further comment.

This is the second time in a year Bognor Regis has topped off the wrong end of a list. In June, the town was named the ‘worst seaside town in the UK’ by participants in a Which? National Survey, which saw participants criticise its lack of features, facilities and attractions, describing it as ‘dirty’ and ‘run down’.