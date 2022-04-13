Bognor Regis couple are walking their way to raise £2,000 in memory of loved ones

The married couple, from Bognor Regis, are set to yomp 115 kilometres over five days along the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain this coming June. And it’s all to raise money for the deserving cause.
It comes after Del, a taxi driver, recently lost his elder brother Martin Keywood to a sudden heart attack, having lost dad Cocker in 2009 to a heart failure.
Leigh’s mum Norma died from sudden heart failure in 2006.
Del, a licensed London black cab driver who also works in Bognor, explained: “After the loss of my dear brother Martin we feel we’d like to raise more awareness for us all to get checked more often.
Something as simple as a blood pressure check could save lives.
“People walk this pilgrim route for all sorts of reasons – it can be religious or when they lose someone, as a place of thought and contemplation.
“We will be walking from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela, which is an official route and the last section of the Camino; this is the minimum distance to be recognised as completing the Camino.”
If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/keywoodscamino