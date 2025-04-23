Bognor Regis D-Day veteran with remarkable story anointed to the French Legion of Honour

D-Day veteran Lewis Curl

Like a lot of veterans, Lewis Curl never said much about his time in the Second World War.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step-daughter Ann Williams and wife Iris Curl knew he’d served in Europe and the Far East. They knew he joined the Navy at 17 and trained as a coder, they knew he had medals and a service history on several ships, they sensed he’d done more then they let on, but they had no idea how remarkable he was until just a year before his death.

"None of it came to light until December 2023,” Ann said. “When he got his Veteran’s Badge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning home on Leave, Lewis got a telegram recalling him to HMS Dacres, one of three headquarters ships used during the D-Day landings, off the coast of Le Harve. the only transport he could get was on a freighter loaded with army lorries, transport and fuel. It was a high-value target for German bombers and, sure enough, it was sunk just off the French coast.

Swimming to safety for a launcher, Lewis eventually made it to France, but it would take days of hitchhiking along the coast during one of the most dangerous operations in military history, to reach the Darces.

After surviving the war in Europe, Lewis joined HMS Swiftsure in the Far East. There, he spent his days pushing mines away from the ship with long poles, and bravely volunteered for night-searching duty, but eventually came down with a tropical disease. When his field hospital was abandoned to the Japanese, returning orderlies were amazed to find Lewis, left behind because he was too sick to move, was the only survivor.

It’s an incredible story, and Lewis sadly died before he got a chance to share it at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings last year, but he had one more honour still to come. Shortly before his death, he was made a Chevalier in the French Legion of Honour, in recognition of his remarkable bravery. Ann and Iris received the medal on his behalf at a ceremony on March 29 this year – and say it was a huge ‘boost’ after losing someone so dear to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He got the award on May 7th but we didn’t hear about it until December just gone,” Ann explained. “When this envelope with the big French postmark came through the door and we knew he got it – it gave mum and I such a boost.

"We were widowed within four months of each other, so this was really lovely. It’s bittersweet, but we know he would have been so proud of it.”

Ann said her step-father was a role model, he took the dignity and courage of his military service forward into civilian life: “He was someone to look up to. Very smart, absolutely dapper. He always wore these lovely jackets, or shirts with cufflinks and a lovely tie, and he made my mum very happy. They were great together. (Losing him has left) such a void in our lives. It’s learning to live without him that’s the hardest part really. Mum’s 99 now, and she’ll very proudly wear the medal on her right side, and she wants it to go to me when she’s no longer here, which is a lovely thing to do.”