Bognor Regis dog grooming salon snatches top award

Maria Gwilliam - 'The Dog Grooming Nerd'.

Maria Gwilliam, from Bognor Regis, has bagged a top dog grooming award at an award ceremony this year.

The business owner, who runs a dog salon on West Street, was named ‘Dog Grooming Tutor of the Year’ by the Animal Star awards in recognition of years of work on social media and beyond.

As well as her brick and mortar business, dubbed The Dog Grooming Nerd, Maria also runs a social media account of the same name where she gives followers an inside look into the life of a dog groomer, sharing tips, tricks and professional advice along the way.

With nearly 30,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, the award reflects not only the scope of Maria’s reach, but the depth of an expertise hard-won over several years of managing a business.

"It’s amazing. I definitely didn’t think I’d be here when I first opened the shop,” she said. “And to get this kind of recognition for the work I’ve put in for the past five years or so on our social media, it is really cool.

"When they announced the category at the awards, I thought ‘oh cool – so that means college teachers and people who seminars; so it completely threw me when they announced my name.”

Maria started posting about fog grooming during Covid-19, and opened her business in 2021, building on a background in photography and design to create a space for dog groomers, and the occasional dog owner to chat about their furry friends.

Six years later, and she’s carved out a vibrant, supportive corner of the internet for herself, is as much a part of Maria’s day-to-day life as her brick and mortar business.

"It just gives me this feeling that I’m helping people,” she explains. “I’m always getting messages from other groomers asking for help with this problem or that, and that’s really rewarding. An then I’ll bump into followers at grooming shows; it’s a really nice community.”

But, for all the glitz and glamour of award ceremonies, Maria says her favourite thing about the job will always be interacting with the dogs themselves: “every single dog is different and, now we’ve been doing this so long, I get regular clients, and I get to see them evolve and mature over time.”