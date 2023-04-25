Bognor Regis electrical company celebrate 14 years of success as they move into town centre showroom

RW Electrical, which offers a range of electrical services have raised a glass to celebrate moving into their new showroom on West Street, near the Bognor Regis Museum.

Based in the town for 14 years, the business is run by husband and wife duo Richard and Lisa Williams, who attribute their success to a willingness to ‘go the extra mile’ for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s all been word of mouth, I’ve never really advertised that much. We do a good job and people tell their friends,” Richard said. “And then you put a lot of time into maintaining that reputation. We really focus on the customers, I spend a lot of time with them to work out what they want.”

R.W. Electrical in Bognor Regis

The small, highly-local team has been working out of the showroom for around six weeks and Mr Williams said it’s nice to have a brick and mortar base in the town centre. Not only does the show-room display a wide range of wall-fittings and light fixtures, it also gives Richard and the team a space to meet with clients and find out more about what they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted somewhere we could bring customers. Before, we always had to go to them,” Richard explains. “I thought it would be nice to have a bit of a base – I’ve always liked the idea of being able to say ‘come over to us and we can talk.’ When this came up, I’d never thought of a shopfront, but when I thought about it, it made sense. Over the years, hundreds of customers have asked me where to go to get lights or fittings. Going to a wholesalers can be a bit daunting. B&Q can be a but limited. This is a nice way to do that without losing that personal touch.”

Lisa added: “I think there was a real gap in the market for something like this. I remember seeing the same sort of thing in Worthing, and thinking ‘that could work in Bognor’ – and so far it’s paying off. It was a good way to utilise the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad