The Aldingbourne Rife remains high in Bognor Regis after twice the average monthly rainfall in November.

Government flood warnings are still in place for the town, despite a comparatively dry Tuesday and little rain so far today (Wednesday, November 23).

A government spokesperson said flooding continues to affect fields around Shripney Road and the A259, as well as land around the Rowan Park Car Park and the Riverside Caravan Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tesco car park is also flooded and customers cannot use it, but this is an intended part of Arun District Council’s flood mitigation strategy.

Tesco’s car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A government spokesperson said the rest of today should be mostly dry, and the Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes will only raise by a small amount, before beginning to fall by 3am tomorrow morning.

More rain tomorrow afternoon could take the Aldingbourne Rife higher than observed last week, however, and rain on Saturday will cause all levels to rise even higher on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An update posted on Gov.uk said The Aldingbourne Rife, which flows through parts of Bognor Regis, remains high after this week’s rainfall, but has fallen following yesterday’s torrent.

In Barnham, the spokesperson said, the situation is less severe and a government spokesperson said river levels remain comparatively lower. Flooding is only expected to have a ‘minimal impact’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams are working hard to resolve the situation across the area, however. A government spokesperson made clear officials are ‘monitoring the situation,’ saying: “We continue to monitor the situation and routinely clear grilles through Barnham, including at the Trading Post and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk.”

A further update will be issued at 9pm this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad