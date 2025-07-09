Bognor Regis fire cadets show off lifesaving new skills during pass pass-out parade

It was a big night for the station’s eleven fire cadets, aged 13-17, who joined the station just last year to learn new skills and forge new friendships, because it gave each a chance to showcase the skills they’ve spent the last year perfecting.

The evening kicked off with a series of drills inspired by the work of full-time and retained firefighters; simulating an active fire, rescuing a casualty and performing emergency first-aid. Afterwards, each cadet was presented with a certificate recognising their hard work and commitment to the service.

"What matters most is that you showed commitment, team work and willingness to learn,” lead instructor Graham Harmour told the cadets. “That’s what the cadet programme is all about. Now, you’ve got a solid foundation, whether you decide to go into the fire service, or take what you’ve learned onto something else. We certainly hope to see some of you back with us. To all the instructors, volunteers and the parental team, thank you for your time and effort; To the family, friends and supporters here tonight, your backing makes a real difference. All of your support has made a real difference to every one of these cadets.”

For the cadets themselves, the last few months have been transformative, and they were keen to recommend the programme to any young person on the fence about signing up. “If you get the opportunity, 100 per cent do it,” said Olivia Amphlet. “Even if you don’t want to be a firefighter, it’s still an amazing thing to do; it gives you opportunities to try other things. The fire service isn’t just firefighting; it’s a lot of different skills, and it just just gives you so much confidence.”

"When I first joined cadets, I was a very timid and shy person,” adds Paris Neville. “But I think the people here are incredible; the things you learn and the friendships you make are outstanding; I couldn’t ask for anything more from anybody here.”

