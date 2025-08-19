Bognor Regis flower shop celebrates expansion after two years of success

The team at Perfect Arrangement, on High Street, has been selling bespoke bouquets and small, personal arrangements to customers ever since they opened their doors in July 2023. But now, as the shop expands into a neighbouring premises, they say they’re offering more then ever.

The recent expansion is more then just a new space, it represents an entirely new service for the florists, giving customers the chance to hire balloon displays designed to complement their floral arrangements, and enhance their event space.

"We’re bringing something new and bespoke to Bognor Regis,” explained owner Danielle Gibson. “We’re giving customers the chance to build their own wedding and birthday packages, where everything is custom made for each venue.”

They also hope to use the new space to run community events, bringing local creatives on board to run workshops – tailored to children and adults alike – on quilting, willow basket-making, flower arrangement and more.

"Hopefully, it’s a way of getting people off social media and in the real world; teaching people how to use their hands and getting stuck in. That’s really important to us,” Danielle said.

Business partner Kayleigh Clark, an experienced balloon artist, will be leading the way on the new venture and says she hopes customers get as much from this new side to the Perfect Arrangement offering as they do from the florist itself.

“It was a long process; a lot of hard graft” she said. “15 hour days scraping up the floors and the windows; it was late nights and early starts. But we’ve done it and we’ve already got quite a few bookings; so it was all worth it in the end.”

To find out more about Perfect Arrangement, visit their high street shop, follow them on Facebook, or call 07388 355291.

Kayleigh Clark and Danielle Gibson of Perfect Arrangement Photo: Connor Gormley

Perfect Arrangement makes floral arrangements for a variety of events. Photo: Connor Gormley

Photo: Connor Gormley

The shop has been on High Street for two years, and already has a host of loyal customers. Photo: Connor Gormley