Bognor Regis foodbank set to relocate to new home this summer

The Bognor Regis food bank team

Bognor Regis food bank is set to relocate to a new home later this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank, which has been on the corner of West Street and Argyle Road for a number of years, will be moving to St Wilfrid’s Church hall on Ellasdale Road in July.

Foodbank manager Sue Manning, who joined the Trussell Trust in January this year, says the move should give the foodbank space to grow, meet increased demand, and improve conditions for volunteer staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re really cramped where we are at the moment. We don’t have enough storage space, our volunteers are tripping over each other and the temperature in there is either Baltic cold or tropical hot; which isn’t good for the volunteers and it isn’t good for the food,” she explained.

There’s also a lack of confidential space in the food bank’s current home, which limits the kind of services volunteers can provide. Sue said: “At the moment, we’re working on a financial inclusion project, which helps people move from a position of crisis to a position of stability. That means we’re dealing with homeless issues, debt, income optimisation, but there’s nowhere confidential to do it.

"We just realised that, if the food bank is going to thrive and serve its clients, it needs to be in a better location.”

It’s hoped the church hall, which will feature a purpose built storage area and a number of meeting rooms come the move, will help the team achieve exactly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all, the last few years have been tough on food banks all over the country, with the cost of living crisis and the ongoing aftermath of the pandemic leading to wildly increased demand.

"The need is definitely increasing,” Sue said. “It’s not just the cost of living, it can be hard work accessing things like universal credit and we need to be there to support people during that interim. And we know coming down the pipe, that there will be changes to the benefit system with regards to disability benefits and so on. And ideally people do want to be self-reliant but sometimes that just not possible.”