Bognor Regis foodbank temporarily closed due to vandalism

Bognor Regis foodbank is closed today (March 11), organisers say, due to vandalism.

Informing residents via Facebook , a spokesperson for Littlehampton and District Foodbank said anyone with a voucher is still welcome to attend Littelhampton Foodbank instead,

"If you have a voucher for Bognor Foodbank today, you can attend Littlehampton Foodbank instead and we'll put together your food parcel. If you have any queries about this please get in touch on 07925 862289 or at [email protected],” they explained.