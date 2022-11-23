The Bognor Regis ice rink is set for a grand opening later this week.

Rather than opening in its usual site on the Regis Centre car park, the ice rink will instead open on the London Road car park outside Hotham Park this year.

Organisers are nonetheless hoping the site will prove just as popular as the old seafront location and a grand opening is set for Friday, November 25 at 3.30pm. The rink was originally due to open on Thursday, but the event was postponed due to inclement weather.

The rink’s opening hours are 10am to 9pm, seven days a week and it's set to stay in town until January 8. Alongside the ice rink itself, the site is set to feature a range of attractions, including a waltzer, dodgems, a g-force ride, a fully-licenced bar and a range of food stalls.

The Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo: Neil Cooper

To find out more about the ice rink, visit iceskatingontheprom.co.uk

