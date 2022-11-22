The Bognor Regis ice rink is set for a grand opening later this week.

Rather than opening in its usual site on the Regis Centre car park, the ice rink will instead open on the London Road car park outside Hotham Park this year.

Organisers are nonetheless hoping the site will prove just as popular as the old seafront location and a grand opening is set for 3.30pm on Thursday, November 24.

The rink’s opening hours are 10am to 9pm, seven days a week and it's set to stay in town until January 8. Alongside the ice rink itself, the site is set to feature a range of attractions, including a waltzer, dodgems, a g-force ride, a fully-licenced bar and a range of food stalls selling a variety of sweet and salty treats.

The Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo: Neil Cooper

To find out more about the ice rink, which measures in at 30 x 20 metres and offers a range of skate-aids to make ice skating more approachable, visit iceskatingontheprom.co.uk