'Bognor Regis is the place to be' say Arun District Council after Which? survey results

'Bognor Regis is the place to be', a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said after Bognor Regis came joint last with Skegness in a national Which? survey of seaside resorts.

"There are so many positive things happening in the town. The stunning beaches and promenade speak for themselves, while the array of beautiful, award winning parks and green spaces offer something for everyone," they added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town, alongside Skegness, scored 49 per cent in the national survey, which ranked seaside resorts across a range of categories including 'scenery' 'quality of beaches' and 'tourist attractions'.

Photo by Neil Cooper

Bognor Regis scored just two stars in one category: scenery. None of the other categories received a significant enough response from the survey's 4,300 participants to receive a rating.

But, Arun District Council has said our town has so much more to offer: "There are new and exciting shops, cafes and restaurants coming to the town, plus the unique ‘The_Track’ digital co-working space, skate parks, history to discover via the Heritage Trails, walks and museum, along with a theatre, historic cinema and lively events calendar too," the spokesperson said.

"Add to this the extensive regeneration to Place St Maur, Sunken Gardens and soon to the Alexandra Theatre, and the proximity to Littlehampton, Arundel and the South Downs National Park, what’s not to love? With new businesses and long established names choosing this area to invest in for their future, it is the ideal place to live, visit and work!"